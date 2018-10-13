Mother Becomes Human Hail Shield For Her Baby

When the weather got dangerous in Kingaroy, Australia, and Fiona Simpson was pelted by broken glass and hail when her car's windows were shattered, she immediately jumped into action and shielded her 4-month-old daughter from the huge pieces of ice.

Fiona Simpson could be the toughest mother in Queensland. Caught in yesterday’s crazy storm at Kingaroy, she shielded her baby from pelting hail after it smashed her car windows. @7NewsBrisbane pic.twitter.com/dzwKfmKouh — Mac Lyon (@MacLyon7) October 11, 2018

A brave Queensland mother was left battered and bruised by hail after she used her body to protect her baby at Kingaroy yesterday. Report on 7 News at 6pm. #qldstorm #7News pic.twitter.com/QH9JK5YPRg — 7 News Brisbane (@7NewsBrisbane) October 12, 2018

Thousands of people in Queensland are recovering after being battered by a super cell storm, we chat too Fiona Simpson about her terrifying experience. #TheProjectTV pic.twitter.com/L7BmiZ2AfH — The Project (@theprojecttv) October 12, 2018

