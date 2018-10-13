Mother Becomes Human Hail Shield For Her Baby

You won't believe these pictures.

October 13, 2018
Billy Kidd
Photo Credit: Dreamstime

When the weather got dangerous in Kingaroy, Australia, and Fiona Simpson was pelted by broken glass and hail when her car's windows were shattered, she immediately jumped into action and shielded her 4-month-old daughter from the huge pieces of ice.

Just check out the amazing pictures below!

Source: Twitter

