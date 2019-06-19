Motley Crue Is Furious Over The Unauthorized Documentary That Was Released

On Sunday night, the Reelz Channel premiered the second season of their show ‘Breaking The Band’. The first episode featured an hour-long documentary about Motley Crue’s infamous 1992 break-up.

As soon as the show ended, the documentary was met with very harsh criticism from both Vince Neil and Nikki Sixx. Both Crue members claimed that the episode contained false information about the band’s history and was made without their authorization.

Vince Neil took to Instagram to set the record straight about how things really happened.

Nikki Sixx posted on Twitter that the band's legal team had sent the Reelz Channel a cease and desist letter before the episode even aired.

Breaking the band was not authorized by Mötley Crüe. Our lawyers sent them a cease-and-desist and further action will be taken.@ReelzChannel Is the bottom of the barrel. — xxıS ıʞʞıN (@NikkiSixx) June 18, 2019

Should @ReelzChannel be liable for putting out shows without so many artist approval? I am very disappointed that they think they can tell our LIFE story just to sell advertising ( mostly incorrect ) and without any bodies persmission. — xxıS ıʞʞıN (@NikkiSixx) June 18, 2019

The Motley Crue episode of ‘Breaking The Band’ airs again on June 19th on the Reelz Channel at 8 PM and 11 PM local time.

Via: Loud Wire