Motley Crue Is Furious Over The Unauthorized Documentary That Was Released

June 19, 2019
Billy Kidd
Motley Crue

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella

On Sunday night, the Reelz Channel premiered the second season of their show ‘Breaking The Band’. The first episode featured an hour-long documentary about Motley Crue’s infamous 1992 break-up. 

As soon as the show ended, the documentary was met with very harsh criticism from both Vince Neil and Nikki Sixx. Both Crue members claimed that the episode contained false information about the band’s history and was made without their authorization.  

Vince Neil took to Instagram to set the record straight about how things really happened. 

Nikki Sixx posted on Twitter that the band's legal team had sent the Reelz Channel a cease and desist letter before the episode even aired. 

The Motley Crue episode of ‘Breaking The Band’ airs again on June 19th on the Reelz Channel at 8 PM and 11 PM local time.

Via: Loud Wire

