This Is The World’s Most Consumed Alcohol, And You’ve Probably Never Heard Of It

Bet you’ve never heard of Baijiu before.

It's one of the most consumed alcoholic drinks in the world. It has an ABV between 40% and 60%. Most Whisky or vodka comes in close to 40%. Its name simply translates to “Clear Liquor’

Baijiu is typically served neat during meals. During a dinner toast, you would shoot back Baijiu like you would tequila. Over 10.8 billion liters were sold in China back 2017. With a population of 1.4 billion, China alone makes Baijiu the worlds most consumed spirit.

Baijiu is made from sorghum, a type of grain that is fermented with yeast and the same microorganism culture that’s used to ferment soy sauce and rice vinegar.

Baijiu is still not very common here in America. Ming River is one of the world’s oldest Baijiu distilleries and they’re hoping to make the drink a little more popular in the United States. The brand’s founders are working with U.S. restaurants to create food pairings. They are also encouraging bartenders to come up with creative cocktail recipes.

Will you be giving Baijiu a try anytime soon?

Via: Time