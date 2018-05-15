More Than 100 People Walked Out Of This Horror Movie Screening

There have been a few horror movies throughout history that have totally disgusted and terrified audiences. Every once in a while there's a movie so disgusting that people are forced to walk out of the theater. Sadly, we live in an age where people seem much more desensitized to horror movie and its hard to get that kind of reaction these days.

There is, however, one upcoming horror flick that just might break the streak. During the screening for Lars von Trier’s new serial killer film, "The House That Jack Built," at the Cannes Film Festival, more than 100 people walked out of the theater. Audience members claim that the movie is one of the most disgusting stories ever put to film.

I’ve never seen anything like this at a film festival. More than 100 people have walked out of Lars von Trier’s ‘The House That Jack Built,’ which depicts the mutilation of women and children. “It’s disgusting,” one woman said on her way out. #Cannes2018 pic.twitter.com/GsBGCoyHEG — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) May 14, 2018

This is how quickly the audience clearly out after Lars von Trier’s ‘The House That Jack Built.’ #Cannes2018 pic.twitter.com/yxZJJww71w — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) May 14, 2018

The film stars Matt Dillon as your classic anti-social homicidal psychopath, and apparently chronicles, in great detail, his murderous exploits. Uma Thurman co-stars, and appears to play one of Jack's victims.

Lars von Trier’s ‘The House That Jack Built’ was one of the most unpleasant movie-going experiences of my life. #Cannes2018 — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) May 14, 2018

"The House that Jack Built" looks to be as controversial as it is revolting, according to audience members. The movie features graphic mutilation of women and children, which as you can imagine, has sparked some pretty heated criticism.

A bunch of people have walked out of a Cannes screening of the new Lars Von Trier film. "Seeing children being shot or killed is not art or entertainment" via @THR https://t.co/EOoEhGvF2g — Paul Donoughue (@paulwdonoughue) May 14, 2018

