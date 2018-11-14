Monument To 'House Of Cards' Claire Underwood At Dallas Love Field

November 14, 2018
Billy Kidd
Robin Wright

© Sipa USA

A monument to a fictional president is now standing near the ticket counters at Love Field.

Producers of the Netflix show, "House of Cards" have set up a statue of Claire Underwood, played by actress Robin Wright. 

People arriving from other parts of the country stopped by and started taking pictures.

In the Netflix show, Underwood's character is a native of Dallas. 

A plaque on the statue says Underwood was the 47th President of the United States. 

The statue will stay on display through tomorrow.

