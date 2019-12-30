'Monty Python' Song Writer Neil Innes Passes At 75

This week, the comedic world lost one of it's residents.

Writer and actor Neil Innes, who helped create the Beatles parody band known as the Rutles and who also worked with "Monty Python", has passed at 75 of natural causes.

“We have lost a beautiful, kind, gentle soul whose music and songs touched the heart of everyone and whose intellect and search for truth inspired us all,” his family said in a statement. “He died of natural causes quickly without warning and, I think, without pain.”

Innes was involved with "Monty Python" so often, he was referred as the "seventh Python".

As a musician and writer, Innes wrote songs for “Monty Python And The Holy Grail”, appeared in “Life of Brian” and would tour the U.K. and Canada with the group.

Video of THE RUTLES - I MUST BE IN LOVE.

-story via huffpost.com