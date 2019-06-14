Monkey Photobombs Family Picture, Flips Them The Bird

Who doesn’t like to take pictures while on vacation? You want to remember that time you did that one thing at that one place.

This family from Australia will never forget the time they visited Bali, India.

While in the Ubud Monkey Forest the Hicks family stopped and asked a guide to take a picture of all five of them. The guide had peanuts in his hands and a monkey came up to him just before he snapped the picture.

The wife Judy Hicks, was going through their photos and found a picture of a long-tailed monkey giving them the bird. The photo was taken back in December of 2018 but was recently posted on social media.

“We had such a great time there and these funny photos made it even better. I posted the photo to my Facebook and Instagram and all my family and friends thought it was hilarious. The experience was one of the highlights of our trip, and the photo itself is something we can look back on to remember forever.”

Check out the hilarious photo below.

Via: New York Post