Monkey Photobombs Family Picture, Flips Them The Bird

June 14, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Long Tailed Monkey

Photo By Getty Images

Categories: 
Animals
Humor
Latest Headlines
Newsletter Features
Travel
Trending

Who doesn’t like to take pictures while on vacation? You want to remember that time you did that one thing at that one place. 

This family from Australia will never forget the time they visited Bali, India. 

While in the Ubud Monkey Forest the Hicks family stopped and asked a guide to take a picture of all five of them. The guide had peanuts in his hands and a monkey came up to him just before he snapped the picture. 

The wife Judy Hicks, was going through their photos and found a picture of a long-tailed monkey giving them the bird. The photo was taken back in December of 2018 but was recently posted on social media. 

“We had such a great time there and these funny photos made it even better. I posted the photo to my Facebook and Instagram and all my family and friends thought it was hilarious. The experience was one of the highlights of our trip, and the photo itself is something we can look back on to remember forever.”

Check out the hilarious photo below. 

Via: New York Post

Tags: 
India
Monkey
The Bird
Middle Finger
vacation
Photo

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes