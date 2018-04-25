Maternity Shoot

Mom-To-Be Doesn't Want To Do A Maternity Shoot, So Dad Steps In

April 25, 2018
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
In this day and age, it's pretty common for a pregnant mom to show off the baby bump with a photo shoot. Sometimes you send out those pics as an announcement for your baby's birth, other times you do the pictures just for you. And then there are those women who want nothing to do with the maternity shoot whatsoever.

So, dad to the rescue!!!! No mistake there, this papa actually became the stand-in for his wife. Instead of showing off the baby belly, dad just showed off his belly, in what might be the first ever paternity shoot. Get ready for the most untraditional maternity shoot you've ever seen!

Male Maternity Shoot

Nailed it!

