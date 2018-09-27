Mom And Daughter From Frisco Bakes 3-Foot Cake For 'Cake Boss' Buddy Valastro's New TV Show

Buddy Valastro, the star from Cake Boss, has a new TV show that will feature two Frisco residents.

Audrey and Ryan McGinnis will be featured on Buddy's new TV show, Bake It Like Buddy.

On the show, that will air Saturday night, Audrey and Ryan will compete against another mother-daughter bakers from Arizona in a 4-hour challenge.

Their challenge? Is to bake a unicorn cake, and if you're familiar with the show, it has to be big!

The finished cake was close to 3 feet tall, weighed between 50 to 70 poounds and had 18 individual cakes.

A great way to represent North Texas!!

via Guide Live