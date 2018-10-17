Mom Posts A Job Ad To Take Her Kids Trick-or-Treating Because She’s Afraid Of Halloween

Do you love to go out trick-or-treating? Are you okay with looking after three young children? Are you available from 4 PM to 8 PM? If you answered yes, to the following questions then this is the perfect job for you.

A mom posted a job ad on Childcare.co.uk asking for someone to take her kids trick or treating. The mother has severe social anxiety and can’t handle Halloween costumes or speak to strangers when asking for candy.

She is looking for a professional who is willing to help her children into their costumes and lead them trick-or-treating from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on October 31st. The kids are ages nine, seven and three; the job does pay well, $65 an hour.

She posted the job as a last resort after she couldn’t find anyone to take her kids out; all she wants is for her kids to have a great time.

