Models Banned For Life By MLB For Flashing Pitcher During World Series Game

Game 5 of the MLB World Series was very interesting.

The Houston Astros walked away with a 7-1 win on Sunday night. Before leaving Washington with 3 wins, pitcher Gerrit Cole was flashed by two models in the 7th inning.

Models Julia Rose and Lauren Summer could be seen behind the home plate flashing Cole and the camera. The two were taken into custody by security for breaking the fan code of conduct.

The two were wearing bright yellow T-shirts promoting their business ‘Shagmag’.

The MLB then sent them a letter letting them know that they have been banned indefinitely from entering all MLB stadiums and facilities. The letter read:

“During the game, you violated the fan code of conduct by exposing yourself during the 7th inning, in order to promote a business.”

Do you think it was worth never going to a professional baseball game again?

Via: New York Post