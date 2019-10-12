MLB Player in Major trouble

Video of Padres Pitcher Jacob Nix Arrested For Trying To Break Into Home

The San Diego Padres pitcher Jacob Nix was kicked and tased after he was caught crawling through a doggy door of a home in Arizona this weekend.

The homeowners in Peoria, Arizona, a suburb of Phoenix, called police after they caught a man entering their residence early Sunday morning around 3:30 a.m., according to a police report.

They heard a sound coming from the doggy door then noticed a man attempting to crawl through. Police identified the man as 23-year-old Jacob Nix in their report, and noted that he was indeed a player of the San Diego Padres.

The husband called for his gun, but his wife could not find it, instead she brought him a Taser. The husband admitted to kicking Nix in the face, when he noticed another man‘s arm reach in to try and pull Nix out. The other man was identified as Thomas Cosgrove, another player on the Padres team.

The men fled the scene on foot and were found by the police several miles away. They were arrested and charged for criminal trespassing.

Via: TMZ