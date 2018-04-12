Mitzi Shore, Owner of The Comedy Store, Dies at 87

April 12, 2018
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Categories: 
Billy Kidd
Blogs
Entertainment
Features
Headlines
Latest Headlines
News
Shows
Trending

Comedy Store owner Mitzi Shore has passed at the age of 87. The Comedy Store in Los Angeles was one of the most well known showcases for stand-up comedy in the country. Shore was an influential figure in the comedy world to say the least. Pauly Shore, son of Mitzi, was taking care of his mother during her final days and even tweeting updates. On Wednesday, The Comedy Club shared a photo and announced Mitzi's passing. The club was closed that day in her honor. 

Pauly Shore also shared some photos and words about his mother.

Others have expressed their gratitude for Mitzi and her influence on them.

Tags: 
Mitzi Shore
Pauly Shore
comedy
The Comedy Store
Los Angeles
READ MORE READ LESS