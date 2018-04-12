Mitzi Shore, Owner of The Comedy Store, Dies at 87

Comedy Store owner Mitzi Shore has passed at the age of 87. The Comedy Store in Los Angeles was one of the most well known showcases for stand-up comedy in the country. Shore was an influential figure in the comedy world to say the least. Pauly Shore, son of Mitzi, was taking care of his mother during her final days and even tweeting updates. On Wednesday, The Comedy Club shared a photo and announced Mitzi's passing. The club was closed that day in her honor.

(1 of 2)It is with great sadness and very heavy hearts that we report the passing of Mitzi Shore. Mitzi was an extraordinary woman and leader who identified, cultivated and celebrated comedy’s best performers. pic.twitter.com/BkKFv4Uq4n — The Comedy Store (@TheComedyStore) April 11, 2018

(2 of 2) She helped change the face of comedy and leaves behind an indelible mark and legacy in the entertainment industry and stand-up community. We will all miss her dearly.



The Comedy Store will be closed today. pic.twitter.com/n3jaO1P4s6 — The Comedy Store (@TheComedyStore) April 11, 2018

Pauly Shore also shared some photos and words about his mother.

Mom/Mitzi passed Early in the morning at 4.42 am she was 87 years old my heart lays heavy — Pauly Shore (@PaulyShore) April 11, 2018

Others have expressed their gratitude for Mitzi and her influence on them.

Mitzi,



I would not be the artist I am today without you. I’d always been able to write a joke but that place taught me how to be a human being onstage and handle the unpredictable. It is a weight room I never take for granted and am honored to be part of it’s storied legacy. — Fahim Anwar (@fahimanwar) April 10, 2018