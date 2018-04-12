Mitzi Shore, Owner of The Comedy Store, Dies at 87
Comedy Store owner Mitzi Shore has passed at the age of 87. The Comedy Store in Los Angeles was one of the most well known showcases for stand-up comedy in the country. Shore was an influential figure in the comedy world to say the least. Pauly Shore, son of Mitzi, was taking care of his mother during her final days and even tweeting updates. On Wednesday, The Comedy Club shared a photo and announced Mitzi's passing. The club was closed that day in her honor.
(1 of 2)It is with great sadness and very heavy hearts that we report the passing of Mitzi Shore. Mitzi was an extraordinary woman and leader who identified, cultivated and celebrated comedy’s best performers. pic.twitter.com/BkKFv4Uq4n— The Comedy Store (@TheComedyStore) April 11, 2018
(2 of 2) She helped change the face of comedy and leaves behind an indelible mark and legacy in the entertainment industry and stand-up community. We will all miss her dearly.— The Comedy Store (@TheComedyStore) April 11, 2018
The Comedy Store will be closed today. pic.twitter.com/n3jaO1P4s6
Pauly Shore also shared some photos and words about his mother.
April 11, 2018
Mom/Mitzi passed Early in the morning at 4.42 am she was 87 years old my heart lays heavy— Pauly Shore (@PaulyShore) April 11, 2018
Others have expressed their gratitude for Mitzi and her influence on them.
Mitzi,— Fahim Anwar (@fahimanwar) April 10, 2018
I would not be the artist I am today without you. I’d always been able to write a joke but that place taught me how to be a human being onstage and handle the unpredictable. It is a weight room I never take for granted and am honored to be part of it’s storied legacy.
Dear Mitzi,— Mark Ellis (@markellislive) April 10, 2018
Thank you for the moments we shared at your club, at your house & on the phone...thank you for the tough love, never going easy on me & your honesty. Thank you for all you’ve done for comedy, for me & for our home @TheComedyStore. You’ll forever be our Den Mother❤️ https://t.co/F83GECFNfc