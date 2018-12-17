A Missouri Judge Ordered A Poacher To Watch 'Bambi' Once A Month While Serving A Year In Jail

A Missouri poacher is about to learn some heartwarming lessons, courtesy of the Disney film, ‘Bambi.’ After being found guilty of forming a scheme to illegally kill hundreds of deer, a judge ordered David Berry Jr. to watch the classic movie once a month during his year-long jail sentence. His first viewing must come on or before December 23rd, 2018.

Conservationists have called this case one of the largest deer poaching cases in Missouri state history. The plan, involving David Berry Jr., along with his father, two brothers and another man, led to the men losing their hunting, fishing and trapping privileges taken away either temporarily or permanently, depending on their involvement. They have also paid a combined $51,000 in fines and court costs.

According to Don Trotter, who was the prosecuting attorney for Lawrence County in this case, "The deer were trophy bucks taken illegally, mostly at night, for their heads, leaving the bodies of the deer to waste." The investigation into the Berry family began back in 2015, after the conservation agency received a tip about their poaching. Information from a nine month investigation, held by the Missouri Department of Conservation, led to 230 charges for 14 different Missouri residents.

While many were arrested and charged based on the investigation that took place in Kansas, Nebraska and Canada as well as Missouri, the punishment that clearly stands out is David Berry Jr.’s. According to court record, Judge Robert George ordered that Berry, “view the Walt Disney movie Bambi, with the first viewing being on or before December 23, 2018, and at least one such viewing each month thereafter.”

While the rest of the Berry family will serve their time without watching ‘Bambi,’ David Berry Jr. will see the film at least 12 times throughout his prison stay. Hopefully he learns a lesson about poaching, and the true beauty of wild deer. If he doesn’t, at least he will learn that if you can’t do the time, don’t do the crime.

