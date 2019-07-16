These Misheard Song Lyrics Are Gold

Say what?

Emily Nussbaum is a TV critic for The New Yorker.  She recently asked folks on Twitter to share their favorite misheard song lyrics. 

To say the least, they're hilarious! 

Check them out:

1. Four Tops – "Ain't No Woman (Like the One I've Got)"

Real lyric: "Ain't no woman like the one I've got."

2. Manfred Mann's Earth Band – "Blinded by the Light"

Real lyric: "Revved up like a deuce, another runner in the night."

3. OutKast – "Hey Ya!"

Real lyrics: "Shake it like a Polaroid picture."

4. Gene Autry – "Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer"

Real lyrics: "All of the other reindeer."

5. Toto – "Africa"

Real lyrics: "I bless the rains down in Africa."

6. TLC – "Waterfalls"

Real lyric: "Don't go chasing waterfalls."

7. The Fresh Prince & DJ Jazzy Jeff – "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air"

Real lyric: "In West Philadelphia, born and raised..."

8. Dusty Springfield – "You Don't Have to Say You Love Me"

Real lyric: "You don't have to say you love me, just be close at hand."

9. PSY – "Gangnam Style"

Real lyric: "Oppa is Gangnam style."

10. KISS – "I Wanna Rock N Roll All Night"

Real lyric: "I wanna rock and roll all night and party every day."

11. Peggy Lee – "Fever"

Real lyric: "You give me fever (you give me fever) when you kiss me. Fever when you hold me tight (you give me fever)."

12. Faith Hill – "This Kiss"

Real lyric: "This kiss, this kiss."

13. Marvin Gaye – "Sexual Healing"

Real lyric: "Darling, you're so great, I can't wait for you to operate."

14. TLC – "No Scrubs"

Real lyric: "A scrub is a guy that thinks he's fly, and is also known as a busta."

15. Tina Turner – "What's Love Got to Do with It?"

Real lyric: "What's love got to do, got to do with it?"

16. Rick James – "Super Freak"

Real lyric: "The girl's a super freak. The kind of girl you read about in the new wave magazines."

17. Uncle Kraker – "Drift Away"

Real lyric: "Oh, give me the beat, boys, and free my soul. I wanna get lost in your rock and roll and drift away."

18. ABBA – "Dancing Queen"

Real lyric: "Dancing queen, feel the beat from the tambourine, oh yeah."

