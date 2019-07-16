These Misheard Song Lyrics Are Gold

Emily Nussbaum is a TV critic for The New Yorker. She recently asked folks on Twitter to share their favorite misheard song lyrics.

To say the least, they're hilarious!

Check them out:

1. Four Tops – "Ain't No Woman (Like the One I've Got)"

“Ain’t no woman like the One-Eyed Glott.” — Jennifer Wright (@JenAshleyWright) July 16, 2019

Real lyric: "Ain't no woman like the one I've got."

2. Manfred Mann's Earth Band – "Blinded by the Light"

"Wrapped up like a douche, another boner in the night" — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) July 16, 2019

Real lyric: "Revved up like a deuce, another runner in the night."

3. OutKast – "Hey Ya!"

Not mine, but: my best friend spent weeks insisting that the “Hey Ya” lyric was “shake it like a corduroy pizza” instead of “shake it like a Polaroid picture” — Kellie Herson (@kellieherson) July 16, 2019

Real lyrics: "Shake it like a Polaroid picture."

4. Gene Autry – "Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer"

Olive the other Reindeer — Melinda Byerley (@MJB_SF) July 16, 2019

Real lyrics: "All of the other reindeer."

5. Toto – "Africa"

I guess it rains down in Africa — Curtis Duggan (@CurtisDuggan) July 16, 2019

Real lyrics: "I bless the rains down in Africa."

6. TLC – "Waterfalls"

go go Jason waterfalls — ahmed ali akbar (@radbrowndads) July 16, 2019

Real lyric: "Don't go chasing waterfalls."

7. The Fresh Prince & DJ Jazzy Jeff – "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air"

also, as a child I believed the fresh prince hailed from westville, rodophia — Ariel Edwards-Levy (@aedwardslevy) July 16, 2019

Real lyric: "In West Philadelphia, born and raised..."

8. Dusty Springfield – "You Don't Have to Say You Love Me"

“You don’t have to say you love, just be closet ham.” — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) July 16, 2019

Real lyric: "You don't have to say you love me, just be close at hand."

9. PSY – "Gangnam Style"

My mom thought it was "Open Condom, Smile." — Joel Cash (@joelcash1) July 16, 2019

Real lyric: "Oppa is Gangnam style."

10. KISS – "I Wanna Rock N Roll All Night"

“I wanna rock and roll all night/And part of every day.” Because...everything in moderation? — Amanda Barrett (@amandabarrett) July 16, 2019

Real lyric: "I wanna rock and roll all night and party every day."

11. Peggy Lee – "Fever"

You give me beavers

When you kiss me

Beavers when you hold me tight.

BEAVERS! — Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) July 16, 2019

Real lyric: "You give me fever (you give me fever) when you kiss me. Fever when you hold me tight (you give me fever)."

12. Faith Hill – "This Kiss"

The first time I heard Faith Hill's "This Kiss" was in a KFC. I thought she was singing, "Biscuits! Biscuits!" — Lee Ann Roberts (@EntMisbehavin) July 16, 2019

Real lyric: "This kiss, this kiss."

13. Marvin Gaye – "Sexual Healing"

In "Sexual Healing," when Marvin Gaye sings "I can't wait for you to operate," I thought he said, "I can't wait for you to ovulate." — Laurie Crosswell (@lauriecrosswell) July 16, 2019

Real lyric: "Darling, you're so great, I can't wait for you to operate."

14. TLC – "No Scrubs"

“A scrub is a guy who thinks he’s fly, also known as a bus stop” — Liz Belsky (@lizbelsky) July 16, 2019

Real lyric: "A scrub is a guy that thinks he's fly, and is also known as a busta."

15. Tina Turner – "What's Love Got to Do with It?"

I thought the chorus to Tina Turner's song was "What's Love, Dr. Doo... Dr. Doolittle?" — Deborah Roseman (@roseperson) July 16, 2019

Real lyric: "What's love got to do, got to do with it?"

16. Rick James – "Super Freak"

Superfreak by Rick James: always thought it was "The kind of girl you read about in Newsweek magazine." Turns out its "new wave magazines." — Glen M (@GlenMcKee1) July 16, 2019

Real lyric: "The girl's a super freak. The kind of girl you read about in the new wave magazines."

17. Uncle Kraker – "Drift Away"

Real lyric: "Oh, give me the beat, boys, and free my soul. I wanna get lost in your rock and roll and drift away."

18. ABBA – "Dancing Queen"

“Dancing queen, feel the beat from the tangerine!”



My entire childhood. — (((evan shapīro))) (@eshap) July 16, 2019

Real lyric: "Dancing queen, feel the beat from the tambourine, oh yeah."

Source: BuzzFeed

