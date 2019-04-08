Miranda Lambert Calls Out Ex-Husband Blake Shelton During Her Performance At The ACM Awards

The American Country Music Awards turned out to be a pretty interesting show.

Miranda Lambert was scheduled to perform during the ACM awards and took advantage of it.

Fans pointed out that Lambert threw some serious shade at her ex-husband during her performance when she changed a few of the lyrics to her hit songs "Little Red Wagon." While she was supposed to sing, "I live in Oklahoma" she instead belted out the words "I got the hell out of Oklahoma."

Lambert used to live in Oklahoma with then-husband Blake Shelton for four years. Both seem to have moved on since calling it quits back in 2015. Shelton has been dating Gwen Stefani for last three years, while Lambert recently tied the knot with Brendan McLoughlin.

Check out part of Miranda Lambert's performance down below.

“A hit isn’t a position on a chart, it’s what people sing along to. Thanks for being on this ride with me.”



Sing along with Miranda this fall on the #RoadsideBarsandPinkGuitars Tour! https://t.co/8UlLqxjj3P for info - Team ML pic.twitter.com/SBzhfARTQl — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) April 8, 2019

Via: E Online