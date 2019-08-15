Mini Horses Can Now Board Airlines With You As A Service Animal

Remember back in the day when seeing a dog on a plane with a vest that said 'Do Not Pet' was normal? Well times have changed, today we see passengers trying to bring all kinds of exotic pets onboard planes, pigs, peacocks, squirrels you name it.

Now the U.S. Department of Transportation has issued some new guidelines that will allow miniature horses to board planes as service animals.

It’s not as common to see people with a mini horse as a service animal, though they do rank as the most popular service animal. Mini horses can provide essential services to people with disabilities such as visual impairments or mobility issues.

In a statement, the DOT said which species should be permitted to fly on commercial airlines.

"After reviewing the comments on this issue, we believe that it would be in the public interest and within our discretionary authority to prioritize ensuring that the most commonly recognized service animals (i.e., dogs, cats, and miniature horses) are accepted for transport."

This doesn’t mean that airlines are obligated to board therapy horses, but if they ignore the new guidelines, they could face a penalty.

Here's a miniature horse on a plane pic.twitter.com/1aSt94nvDW — James Kelleher (@etienneshrdlu) October 22, 2016

Via: Mental Floss