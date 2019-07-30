Over 100 Million Customers Were Affected By Capital One Data Breach

July 30, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Capital One bank sign

Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Categories: 
Latest Headlines
News
Newsletter Features
Trending

The latest company to experience a large data breach in Capital One Bank. 

The bank released a statement saying that the breach occurred twice, once on March 22nd and again on March 23rd. The company didn't realize that there was a breach until July 19th. 

The person responsible for the data breach was a woman from Seattle; she is now in FBI custody. 

140,000 social security numbers and 80,000 linked bank details of Capital One customers were stolen, affecting over 100 million Americans and six million Canadians. 

The data stolen includes, "names, addresses, zip codes/postal codes, phone numbers, email addresses, dates of birth, and self-reported income, Customer status data, credit scores, credit limits, balances, and payment history.

Capital One CEO and Chairman Richard D. Fairbank said in a statement, "While I am grateful that the perpetrator has been caught, I am deeply sorry for what has happened. I sincerely apologize for the understandable worry this incident must be causing those affected and I am committed to making it right."

The company says it will notify affected customers and will be offering free credit monitoring. 

Via: Mashable

Tags: 
Data Breach
Capital One
Info
100 million customers

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes