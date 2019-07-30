Over 100 Million Customers Were Affected By Capital One Data Breach

The latest company to experience a large data breach in Capital One Bank.

The bank released a statement saying that the breach occurred twice, once on March 22nd and again on March 23rd. The company didn't realize that there was a breach until July 19th.

The person responsible for the data breach was a woman from Seattle; she is now in FBI custody.

140,000 social security numbers and 80,000 linked bank details of Capital One customers were stolen, affecting over 100 million Americans and six million Canadians.

The data stolen includes, "names, addresses, zip codes/postal codes, phone numbers, email addresses, dates of birth, and self-reported income, Customer status data, credit scores, credit limits, balances, and payment history.

Capital One CEO and Chairman Richard D. Fairbank said in a statement, "While I am grateful that the perpetrator has been caught, I am deeply sorry for what has happened. I sincerely apologize for the understandable worry this incident must be causing those affected and I am committed to making it right."

The company says it will notify affected customers and will be offering free credit monitoring.

