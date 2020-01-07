Miley Cyrus Shows Off Her New Mullet On Instagram

Its hard not to think of her dad's iconic mullet

January 7, 2020
Billy Kidd
Like father, like daughter. 

Miley Cyrus is getting ready to release new music here soon. She made the big announcement on Instagram with a photo of herself rocking a new hairstyle. Her new hairdo just happens to be very reminiscent of her dad's iconic mullet. 

New hair. New year. NEW MUSIC. --

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

She’s definitely rockin’ the short bangs in the front and with some lengthy locks in the back. Her new look may not be the traditional mullet, but a more modern take on the ‘80s hairstyle. 

Miley is certianly giving off some grunge vibes, what do you think of Miley’s new ‘do? 

Via: People

Photo