Miley Cyrus Shows Off Her New Mullet On Instagram

Like father, like daughter.

Miley Cyrus is getting ready to release new music here soon. She made the big announcement on Instagram with a photo of herself rocking a new hairstyle. Her new hairdo just happens to be very reminiscent of her dad's iconic mullet.

She’s definitely rockin’ the short bangs in the front and with some lengthy locks in the back. Her new look may not be the traditional mullet, but a more modern take on the ‘80s hairstyle.

Miley is certianly giving off some grunge vibes, what do you think of Miley’s new ‘do?

Via: People