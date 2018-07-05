Goose’s Son Has Been Cast For The Top Gun Sequel

Looks like they’re still casting for Top Gun 2 and the role of Goose’s son has just been filled.

Actor Miles Teller confirmed on social media that he has been cast to play the son of Nick "Goose" Bradshaw in the upcoming sequel.

I feel the need... https://t.co/oOcIQW0zGS — Miles Teller (@Miles_Teller) July 3, 2018

Teller beat out a few other actors for the titular role, such as Nicholas Hoult and Glen Powell. Miles Teller will join returning cast members Tom Cruise and Val Killmer in the highly anticipated sequel that’s set to hit theaters next year.

Via: USA Today