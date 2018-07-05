Goose’s Son Has Been Cast For The Top Gun Sequel

July 5, 2018
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Miles Teller

Photo Credit: AdMedia

Categories: 
Features
Gossip & Celeb News
Movies & TV
Newsletter Headlines
Trending

Looks like they’re still casting for Top Gun 2 and the role of Goose’s son has just been filled.

Actor Miles Teller confirmed on social media that he has been cast to play the son of Nick "Goose" Bradshaw in the upcoming sequel. 

Teller beat out a few other actors for the titular role, such as Nicholas Hoult and Glen Powell. Miles Teller will join returning cast members Tom Cruise and Val Killmer in the highly anticipated sequel that’s set to hit theaters next year.

Via: USA Today

Tags: 
TOP GUN
2
Miles Teller
Tom Cruise
sequel