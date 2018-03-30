Easterbunny,Barstoll Sports,Creepy,Frank,Donny Darko,Gremlin,Costume,Holidays,Scary,100.3 Jack FM

This Might Be The Most Terrifying Easter Bunny Ever

March 30, 2018
Billy Kidd
Of all the holidays, Easter is one of the most wholesome and kid friendly hands down. If you think about all the holidays that have been ruined by horror media, Easter never comes to mind, but someone finally figured out how to make the holiday absolutely terrifying.

A picture of one Easter bunny has gone viral, with people agreeing its the stuff of nightmares...

As you can see this so called "Easter" bunny is indeed terrifying. Twitter went wild with some pretty hilarious jokes about the ragged costume:

 

And of course, they noted the obvious resemblance to the terrying Frank the Rabbit from 'Donny Darko.' 

Special shout out goes to this Twitter user whose comparison was spot on:

