This Might Be The Most Terrifying Easter Bunny Ever

Of all the holidays, Easter is one of the most wholesome and kid friendly hands down. If you think about all the holidays that have been ruined by horror media, Easter never comes to mind, but someone finally figured out how to make the holiday absolutely terrifying.

A picture of one Easter bunny has gone viral, with people agreeing its the stuff of nightmares...

An "Easter Bunny" showed up to my mother's place of work today and I am fucking crying I'm laughing so hard. Nightmare fuel. pic.twitter.com/T6MJI298S3 — Robbie Fox (@RobbieBarstool) March 30, 2018

As you can see this so called "Easter" bunny is indeed terrifying. Twitter went wild with some pretty hilarious jokes about the ragged costume:

Looks more like a baby Wampa — Frank Fleming (@NjTank99) March 30, 2018

that thing has rabies for sure absolutely — Cons (@CaptainCons) March 30, 2018

And of course, they noted the obvious resemblance to the terrying Frank the Rabbit from 'Donny Darko.'

Frank from Donnie Darko is less scary looking than this thing. pic.twitter.com/87EvibIo6g — Ben Yoel (@Ben_Yoel) March 30, 2018

Special shout out goes to this Twitter user whose comparison was spot on:

Via Barstool Sports