Mid-Air Love Connection Has The Internet Going Nuts

It started with a simple request. Rosey Blair asked a woman to switch seats with her so she could sit next to her boyfriend, Houston Hardaway on a flight from LaGuardia airport in New York to Dallas Love Field earlier this week, kicking off what might be the greatest love story on social media right now.



Blair chronicled the whole thing on Twitter, saying she and the woman even joked that her new seat partner would be the love of her life.



So the unidentified woman ends up sitting next to a former professional soccer player. His real name is Euan Holden, but no one calls him that. He's now known as #Plane Bae. The two complete strangers strike up a conversation, talking the whole flight and finding out they have a lot in common. They're both personal trainers and both live near Dallas.



It seems like most everyone is pulling for them. There are few skeptics who say the whole thing was staged, but all of those involved say... no way... it's real.

Last night on a flight home, my boyfriend and I asked a woman to switch seats with me so we could sit together. We made a joke that maybe her new seat partner would be the love of her life and well, now I present you with this thread. — Rosey Blair (@roseybeeme) July 3, 2018

