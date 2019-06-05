The Beatles White Album Tour Will Feature Micky Dolenz, Christopher Cross & Todd Rundgren
What better way to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Beatles White Album than with a tour?
Unfortunately, Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney won’t be apart of The ‘It Was 50 Years Ago Today’ Tour. Instead, it will feature Micky Dolenz, Christopher Cross, Todd Rundgren, along with Jason Scheff of Chicago and Badfinger's Joey Molland.
The group will play the White album in its entirety, along with a few of their own songs in between. The tour kicks off this fall in New Jersey and ends in Washington DC. Doesn’t look they’ll be stopping by Texas any time soon.
Maybe it’s time for you to take a road trip later this year. Check out the tour dates down below.
Sept 21 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Golden Nugget
Sept 28 – Akron, OH @ Akron Civic Theatre
Sept 29 – Danville, KY @ Norton Center
Oct 1 – St. Charles, IL @ Arcada Theater
Oct 2 – Milwaukee, WI -@ Pabst Theater
Oct 5 – Beverly, MA @ Cabot Theater
Oct 6 – Concord, NH @ Capitol Center For The Arts
Oct 7 – Orono, ME @ Collins Center For The Arts
Oct 8 – Ridgefield, CT @Ridgefield Playhouse
Oct 10 – Staten Island, NY @ St. George Theater
Oct 11 – Boston, MA @ Berklee PAC
Oct 12 – Westbury, NY @ Theatre @ Westbury
Oct 13 – Morristown, NJ @ Mayo PAC
Oct 15 – Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre
Oct 17 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Theater
Oct 18 – New London, CT @ Garde Arts Center
Oct 20 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre
Via: Rollingstone