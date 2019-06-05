The Beatles White Album Tour Will Feature Micky Dolenz, Christopher Cross & Todd Rundgren

What better way to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Beatles White Album than with a tour?

Unfortunately, Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney won’t be apart of The ‘It Was 50 Years Ago Today’ Tour. Instead, it will feature Micky Dolenz, Christopher Cross, Todd Rundgren, along with Jason Scheff of Chicago and Badfinger's Joey Molland.

The group will play the White album in its entirety, along with a few of their own songs in between. The tour kicks off this fall in New Jersey and ends in Washington DC. Doesn’t look they’ll be stopping by Texas any time soon.

Maybe it’s time for you to take a road trip later this year. Check out the tour dates down below.

Sept 21 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Golden Nugget

Sept 28 – Akron, OH @ Akron Civic Theatre

Sept 29 – Danville, KY @ Norton Center

Oct 1 – St. Charles, IL @ Arcada Theater

Oct 2 – Milwaukee, WI -@ Pabst Theater

Oct 5 – Beverly, MA @ Cabot Theater

Oct 6 – Concord, NH @ Capitol Center For The Arts

Oct 7 – Orono, ME @ Collins Center For The Arts

Oct 8 – Ridgefield, CT @Ridgefield Playhouse

Oct 10 – Staten Island, NY @ St. George Theater

Oct 11 – Boston, MA @ Berklee PAC

Oct 12 – Westbury, NY @ Theatre @ Westbury

Oct 13 – Morristown, NJ @ Mayo PAC

Oct 15 – Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre

Oct 17 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Theater

Oct 18 – New London, CT @ Garde Arts Center

Oct 20 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre

Via: Rollingstone