Designer Michael Costello Surprises Teen Fan Who Suffers With An Early-Aging Disorder

Renowned designer Michael Costello has dressed some of the biggest A-list celebrities from Jennifer Lopez to Beyoncé. He just added his biggest fan to his list, 13-year-old Adalia Rose.

Adalia is a social media star, who also suffers from progeria, a rare genetic condition characterized by the appearance of accelerated aging in children. Symptoms include a lack of growth, loss of body fat and hair, stiff joints and hip dislocation. This gives Adalia a smaller frame and makes finding clothes a challenge.

When Costello found out Adalia would soon turn 13, he decided to surprise her with a pair of custom-made dresses for her birthday party. The video of her opening her gift went viral in an Instagram post.

“I’m having a moment,” the excited teen says as she proudly dons the dress, a turquoise two-piece and fuchsia-colored one-shoulder gown.

“It’s all the more rewarding to dress people like Adalia, whose unique size tends to make it difficult to find clothes that match her jumbo-sized, colorful personality,” said Costello.

“Knowing that we have the capability to ... make them feel good about themselves… I just wanted to make her birthday dreams come true.”

Via: People