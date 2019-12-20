Designer Michael Costello Surprises Teen Fan Who Suffers With An Early-Aging Disorder
"I just wanted to make her birthday dreams come true”
Renowned designer Michael Costello has dressed some of the biggest A-list celebrities from Jennifer Lopez to Beyoncé. He just added his biggest fan to his list, 13-year-old Adalia Rose.
Adalia is a social media star, who also suffers from progeria, a rare genetic condition characterized by the appearance of accelerated aging in children. Symptoms include a lack of growth, loss of body fat and hair, stiff joints and hip dislocation. This gives Adalia a smaller frame and makes finding clothes a challenge.
When Costello found out Adalia would soon turn 13, he decided to surprise her with a pair of custom-made dresses for her birthday party. The video of her opening her gift went viral in an Instagram post.
People always ask me who my favorite celebrity is to dress, and I always struggle thinking of a name. For me, the most rewarding part of it all is how my dress makes them FEEL. When someone wears Michael Costello, I want them to feel beautiful, confident, and absolutely fearless! Thank you so much @adalia06 for giving me the chance to dress you! When I first met you, your bright smile and warm heart brought so much joy. You’ve inspired me to create and reminded me of the reason why I got started in the first place. Thank you for just being you wishing you a very happy birthday .
“I’m having a moment,” the excited teen says as she proudly dons the dress, a turquoise two-piece and fuchsia-colored one-shoulder gown.
“It’s all the more rewarding to dress people like Adalia, whose unique size tends to make it difficult to find clothes that match her jumbo-sized, colorful personality,” said Costello.
“Knowing that we have the capability to ... make them feel good about themselves… I just wanted to make her birthday dreams come true.”
