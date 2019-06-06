Metallica's James Hetfield & Kirk Hammett Just Shredded The National Anthem

Before Game 3 of the NBA Finals went down (where the Warriors lost to the Raptors 123-109), the world got one heck of a treat.

Metallica guitarists James Hetfield (on harmony) and Kirk Hammett (on lead) played one of the best versions of the National Anthem I've ever heard (we're talking right up there with Jimi Hendrix!) at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, CA.

Metallica are headed out to the European leg of their current WorldWired tour this weekend.

Video of Metallica plays the National Anthem in Game 3 of the NBA Finals

Source: Revolver

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!