Metallica Slammed By Celtic Frost Frontman Over Cover Song

When a band like Metallica does a cover song, it’s usually a great honor for the song’s original band. However, that wasn’t the case when the heavy metal icons recently performed a cover of Celtic Frost’s ‘The Usurper.’ Speaking on the performance, Celtic Frost frontman, Tom Gabriel Fischer said Metallica “butchered it, and it was humiliating.”

Video of Metallica - The Usurper [Live] - 5.10.209 - Letzigrund Stadium - Zurich, Switzerland

Metallica has added a feature to their shows during recent tours where Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo perform covers from their musical heroes. The segment, which they refer to as the “doodles,” recently saw Hammett and Trujillo perform Celtic Frost’s ‘The Usurper’ during a show in Switzerland. This is not the first time the band has covered a Celtic Frost song, as they have also performed ‘Procreation Of The Wicked’ during live shows.

When asked about Metallica’s version of their song, Celtic Frost frontman Tom Gabriel Fischer said, “Why don't they leave their millionaire fingers off it? They've long lost the ability to play true metal in my opinion. Maybe I should go onstage and do a really miserable version of [METALLICA's] 'Hit The Lights' with, like, 200 mistakes to set the balance."

Clearly, Fischer is not a big fan of the Metallica version, but the actual performance may not have a lot to do with. Fischer would continue by attacking Hammett for his hunting hobby. Needless to say, Tom Gabriel Fischer won’t be doing any shows with Metallica anytime soon.

Via Blabbermouth