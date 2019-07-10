Metallica To Release A Children’s Book In November

Metallica’s success has moved far beyond just the music, as the group’s brand has grown into a number of products, but their most recent venture may come as a shock to some. In a post on the band’s Instagram page, Metallica announced they will be releasing a children’s book. ‘The ABCs of Metallica’ will be available in November.

‘The ABCs of Metallica’ may seem like an odd choice for the metal band, but according to the group, they’re “having a bit of fun” with the new book release. The book is co-authored by Howie Abrams and illustrated by Michael “Kaves” McLeer. All proceeds from the book will go to the All Within My Hands Foundation.

The book will illustrate the history of Metallica, taking readers on a journey from the early garage days, all the way to Master of Puppets. The book can currently now be pre-ordered, but will be officially released Novembers 26th. For any Metallica fan, especially one’s with young kids, this book is a must.

Via Metal Insider