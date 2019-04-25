Merriam-Webster Adds 640 New Words To The Dictionary

Some frequently used words and phrases are finally getting their recognition. Merriam-Webster announced this week that they have made 640 additions to the dictionary.

EGOT, buzzy among 640 new words added to Merriam-Webster dictionary https://t.co/2tie7Rq3Kg pic.twitter.com/z6jOenMsYq — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 25, 2019

Some of the new additions to the dictionary come straight from pop culture. Words such as “EGOT” and “buzzy” have gone from slang to an official part of the lexicon. Other words common to online communication, such as “stan,” “peak” and “on-brand” have been added as well.

---- We added 620+ new words to the dictionary! ----https://t.co/j8rXQMHX8t — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) April 23, 2019

Many of the words or phrases added were already existing words, but have been adjusted based on usage. While 640 may seem like a lot, but according to Peter Sokolowski, Merriam-Webster’s editor at large, “So many people use our website as their principal dictionary and we want it to be current. We want to be as useful as possible."

Gotta stan all the buzzy new words added to the dictionary. -- https://t.co/qfeviSXC6Q — Margaret Larson (@_MargaretLarson) April 24, 2019

Stan should have been there long ago after Eminem classic. — henry omadogho (@omadogho) April 24, 2019

“Buzzy” sounds like a 1920s newspaper phrase and I’m really surprised it took this long — PaultoriasoftheAbyss (@Sevencloud) April 24, 2019

Many social media users were excited about some of their favorite words being added. With all the additions being made, the lexicon is becoming even larger. Soon they may have to start kicking some words out.

