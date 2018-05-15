Meghan Markle's Dad Will Not Walk Her Down The Aisle & Will Not Attend The Wedding

Soon-to-be royalty, Meghan Markle has family drama just like the rest of us.

To make a long story short, Meghan Markle's dad will not be walking her down the aisle on her big day. In fact, he won't be attending the wedding at all. Initially, it was thought that Thomas Markle bailed on the wedding due to a heart attack, however, according to TMZ it's because he's feeling some remorse over a deal he made with the paparazzi for some staged shots.

So, who will walk Meghan down the aisle? Well, it looks like her mom, Doria Ragland will step in to do the job. Now, that's not confirmed just yet, but she's the likely candidate.