Trouble On Set Of Will & Grace, Megan Mullally Feuding With Debra Messing

During the final season of the ‘Will & Grace’ reboot, Megan Mullally will be missing from two episodes.

Mullally took a small break from the show amid rumors that she has been feuding with fellow actress Debra Messing. Rumors began swirling after fans noticed that Mullally and Messing stopped following each other on Instagram.

Mullally has also stopped following her other co-star Sean Hayes.

There only 18 episodes left of ‘Will & Grace’, and two will be missing a cast member. Representatives from NBC have declined to comment on the matter, the two episodes without Mullally will air later this season.

Via: AOL