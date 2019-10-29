Dave Mustaine Will Sell 40-Years Worth Of Equipment Next Month

When you’ve toured all over the world for decades, you tend to stock up on equipment. At some point, you realize you don’t need everything.

Megadeth vocalist DaveMustaine announced that he’s going to sell 40-years worth of his own equipment. Mustaine has partnered with Reverb to sell about 150 different pieces of equipment.

Mustaine says he just wants to give back to the fans.

“When you’ve been playing and touring for as long as I have, you tend to amass quite a collection of gear. They’re great instruments and they represent more than 40 years of playing, but I’ve got more than I could possibly use myself. I owe so much to my fans. If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t even have all this gear. I’d rather give it back to them than let it sit and collect dust.”

The sale will include acoustic guitars, electric guitars, amps, an autographed drum machine and so much more. The sale will begin on November 4th through Reverb.

Via: Louder Sound