Dave Mustaine Of Megadeath Has Been Diagnosed With Throat Cancer

Dave Mustaine has confirmed that Megadeath will cancel most of their shows for the rest of the year due to his cancer diagnosis.

In a statement released on Instagram, the 57-year-old singer confirmed that he has been diagnosed with throat cancer and that he has already started treatment. Mustaine says that he is working closely with doctors who believe the treatment will have a 90% success rate.

He also stated that he and the band are currently in the studio working on a new album and that Megadeath will be back on the road ASAP.

Via: Metal Sucks