Dave Mustaine Of Megadeath Has Been Diagnosed With Throat Cancer

June 17, 2019
Billy Kidd
Dave Mustaine

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Dave Mustaine has confirmed that Megadeath will cancel most of their shows for the rest of the year due to his cancer diagnosis. 

In a statement released on Instagram, the 57-year-old singer confirmed that he has been diagnosed with throat cancer and that he has already started treatment. Mustaine says that he is working closely with doctors who believe the treatment will have a 90% success rate. 

He also stated that he and the band are currently in the studio working on a new album and that Megadeath will be back on the road ASAP. 

I’ve been diagnosed with throat cancer. It’s clearly something to be respected and faced head on - but I’ve faced obstacles before. I’m working closely with my doctors, and we’ve mapped out a treatment plan which they feel has a 90% success rate. Treatment has already begun. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Unfortunately, this requires that we cancel most shows this year. The 2019 Megacruise will happen, and the band will be a part of it in some form. All up to date information will be at megadeth.com as we get it. Megadeth will be back on the road ASAP. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Meanwhile, Kiko, David, Dirk and I are in the studio, working on the follow up to Dystopia – which I can’t wait for everyone to hear. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I’m so thankful for my whole team – family, doctors, band members, trainers, and more. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I’ll keep everyone posted. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ See you soon, Dave Mustaine

A post shared by Dave Mustaine (@davemustaine) on

Via: Metal Sucks

