National Medal Of Honor Museum To Be Built In Arlington

The entertainment district over in Arlington just gained another attraction.

The National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation has chosen Arlington, Texas to be the site of the National Medal of Honor Museum.

The museum will be built between Globe Life Park and AT&T Stadium. The museum will offer guests state-of-the-art permanent, interactive experiences and rotating exhibits.

President and CEO of the National Medal of Honor Museum Joe Daniels said in a statement that the museum will illustrate the sacrifice, patriotism, and courage that runs through all military service members both past and present.

"We want to accomplish a lot and make people realize that the values of the Medal of Honor are ones that can be applied in civilian life. Each Medal of Honor recipient would say they don't wear the medal for themselves. They wear the medal for those that never came home. And what they want to see is the legacy, people applying these values in their everyday civilian lives."

The National Medal of Honor Museum is expected to open in 2024.

Via: FOX 4 News