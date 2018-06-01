McKinney's Own Karthik Nemmani Wins The Scripps National Spelling Bee

K-O-I-N-O-N-I-A for the win!!!

Congratulations to 14-year-old, Karthik Nemmani, an 8th grader at Scoggins Middle School in McKinney!!! On Thursday night, he managed to snag the Scripps National Spelling Bee championship trophy by spelling 'haecceitas' and 'koinonia' correctly.

Video of Scripps National Spelling Bee highlights: Karthik Nemmani wins it on &#039;koinonia&#039; | ESPN

Shockingly, this was Nemmani first time ever at the National Spelling Bee. And he wasn't the only Texan to make the finals. Naysa Modi from Frisco, Rohan Raja from Irving, Abhijay Kodali from Flower Mound, and Sohum Sukhatankar from Dallas managed to make the Top 40.

Great job to all these teens! You represented Texas well!