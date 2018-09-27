McKinney ISD's Football Stadium To Install 'Largest Video Display In The Country'

McKinney ISD's new football stadium, that cost $69.9 million, will have another addition to the stadium.

Daktronics, with McKinney ISD Stadium and Community Event Center, will work together and "manufacture and install the largest high school video display in the country."

The video board will be 54 feet wide and 32 feet tall and will be the tallest buidling on campus.

"While these systems can start as simple as a basic scoreboard or an entry-level video display with a camera, we a re proud of the evolution of high schools like McKinney ISD, Katy ISD and Dallas ISD as they lead the market with our patented technology similar to professional venues like Houston Astros, FC Dallas, Pittsburgh Steelers and many more," says Kyle Sydow, market manager for Daktronics High School, Parks and Recreation.

This company designed Allen ISD's Eagles Stadium and Katy ISD's Legacy Stadium's video scoreboard.

via Star Telegram