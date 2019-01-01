Albuquerque Mayor Signs Bill While Wearing A Pantera Sweater

Just before Christmas the mayor of Albuquerque, New Mexico attended a bill signing ceremony; he did so in the most spectacular fashion.

Mayor Tim Keller is a metalhead and that’s no secret around his office. While signing a bill that would extend paid parental leave to city employees, he wore an ugly Christmas sweater. What was so ugly about his sweater? Nothing really, it just happened to be a Pantera sweater.

How metal is that? Signing a bill while wearing a Pantera sweater. Check out the signing below.

Video of Mayor Keller Signs Bill Granting Paid Parental Leave to City of Albuquerque Employees

According to the Consequence of Sound, the Christmas sweater was actually a gift from Pantera bassist Rex Brown. Keller even thanked Brown on Twitter for the sweater after video of him signing the bill went viral.

Apparently, Mayor Keller has always been a metal head and attends concerts frequently, he’s even introduced Anthrax and Trivium onstage when they came through Albuquerque.

Don’t you wish you had a Pantera Christmas sweater or even a metal mayor?