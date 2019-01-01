Albuquerque Mayor Signs Bill While Wearing A Pantera Sweater

January 1, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Vinnie Paul of Pantera

Photo Credit: Jason L. Nelson/AdMedia

Just before Christmas the mayor of Albuquerque, New Mexico attended a bill signing ceremony; he did so in the most spectacular fashion. 

Mayor Tim Keller is a metalhead and that’s no secret around his office. While signing a bill that would extend paid parental leave to city employees, he wore an ugly Christmas sweater. What was so ugly about his sweater? Nothing really, it just happened to be a Pantera sweater. 

How metal is that? Signing a bill while wearing a Pantera sweater. Check out the signing below.

According to the Consequence of Sound, the Christmas sweater was actually a gift from Pantera bassist Rex Brown. Keller even thanked Brown on Twitter for the sweater after video of him signing the bill went viral. 

Apparently, Mayor Keller has always been a metal head and attends concerts frequently, he’s even introduced Anthrax and Trivium onstage when they came through Albuquerque.

Don’t you wish you had a Pantera Christmas sweater or even a metal mayor? 

