Albuquerque Mayor Signs Bill While Wearing A Pantera Sweater
Just before Christmas the mayor of Albuquerque, New Mexico attended a bill signing ceremony; he did so in the most spectacular fashion.
Mayor Tim Keller is a metalhead and that’s no secret around his office. While signing a bill that would extend paid parental leave to city employees, he wore an ugly Christmas sweater. What was so ugly about his sweater? Nothing really, it just happened to be a Pantera sweater.
How metal is that? Signing a bill while wearing a Pantera sweater. Check out the signing below.
According to the Consequence of Sound, the Christmas sweater was actually a gift from Pantera bassist Rex Brown. Keller even thanked Brown on Twitter for the sweater after video of him signing the bill went viral.
Thank you advocates @lissaknudsen and advocates @ABQCityCouncil and @PatDavisNM for the legislation for our families. And little shout out to @REJASFROMTEJAS for the sweater :) #metalmayor @BLABBERMOUTHNET @metalinjection @Loudwire https://t.co/B8nmdkLPZ5— Mayor Tim Keller (@MayorKeller) December 28, 2018
Apparently, Mayor Keller has always been a metal head and attends concerts frequently, he’s even introduced Anthrax and Trivium onstage when they came through Albuquerque.
Don’t you wish you had a Pantera Christmas sweater or even a metal mayor?