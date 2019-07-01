Fort Worth Restaurant Is Being Sued Over The Name Of Its Queso

On Friday Austin-based Matt’s El Rancho Inc. filed a lawsuit against the Horseshoe Hill Cowboy Café in Fort Worth. Matt’s is claiming that the name of Horseshoe Hill’s queso is too similar to theirs.

Matt’s El Rancho has been serving their "Bob Armstrong Dip" since the ‘70s and was named after the famous Texas politician Robert Landis Armstrong. According to the lawsuit the Horseshoe Hill Cowboy Café has been serving "Bob Armstrong Dip and Chips" since 2018. That’s a little to close to be a coincidence.

The suit alleges trademark infringement, trademark dilution, and unjust enrichment. Attorneys for Matt’s El Rancho have sent multiple cease-and-desist letters and verbal warnings, to Horseshoe Hill to stop selling their queso under the Bob Armstrong name.

Looks like they finally got the message, according to Horseshoe Hill’s website the name of its queso has changed from “Bob Armstrong Dip and Chips” to “Famous Lawsuit Dip.”

Can we all agree that this lawsuit should be settled by a blind taste test to see which queso is better? The winner gets to keep the name.

Via: NBC DFW