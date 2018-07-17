Get Paid To Sleep! Mattress Firm Looking To Hire A "Snoozetern"

When you look up the definition of "dream job" in the dictionary, you will find a picture of a Mattress Firm "Snoozetern."

Mattress Firm is on the search for someone to test all of their "newest and top-rated" beds. They will pay you to sleep. Only those passionate about sleep and comfort need apply.

In addition for napping in a plethora of comfortable mattresses, chief marketing officer Scott Thaler says the Snoozetern will also be writing and creating videos and original content for their social media platforms. He said, "It's not every day that an intern is hired to sleep on the job, but that's just one of the many perks."

The internship requires a commitment of at least 20 hours a week, and will be based in their BEDquarters in Houston.

If you want to apply (and why wouldn't you?), you can submit a video HERE explaining why you're perfect for the position!

Via WFAA