Actor Matthew McConaughey Has Joined Instagram
The Oscar-winning actor joined Instagram on his 50th birthday
November 4, 2019
There’s a new celebrity to follow on Instagram.
Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey has joined the photo-sharing app. He joined on November 4th, 2019 which just so happens to be his 50th birthday.
His bio describes him as a:
“Husband. Father. Actor. Minister of Culture. Professor. Creative Director. AustinFC. JKLivin. Pickle Expert.”
McConaughey follows Nick Jonas, Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson, and several other celebrities. His first post was a video of him letting us know that he’s a bit nervous about sharing his life on social media.
Via: Austin 360