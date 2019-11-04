Actor Matthew McConaughey Has Joined Instagram

November 4, 2019
Matthew McConaughey

Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images

There’s a new celebrity to follow on Instagram

Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey has joined the photo-sharing app. He joined on November 4th, 2019 which just so happens to be his 50th birthday. 

His bio describes him as a: 

“Husband. Father. Actor. Minister of Culture. Professor. Creative Director. AustinFC. JKLivin. Pickle Expert.”

McConaughey follows Nick Jonas, Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson, and several other celebrities. His first post was a video of him letting us know that he’s a bit nervous about sharing his life on social media. 

Via: Austin 360

