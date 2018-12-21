Matthew McConaughey, A UT Alum, Has Been Named The "Minister Of Culture" For The Longhorns New Basketball Arena

Matthew McConaughey is working on a new venture, but this time not in movies or television. The famed actor has officially been named the “minister of culture” for the University of Texas’ new basketball facility, set to open in 2021. McConaughey, who attended the University of Texas, will help build the fan experience for the new stadium, according to the school.

Matthew McConaughey will act as the official “Minister of Culture” for the @TexasLonghorns at the new arena. BIG MOOD -- #TexasLonghorns #HookEm pic.twitter.com/sLmjDtipru — UT Austin Tower (@UTTowerTweets) December 20, 2018

The University of Texas has a number of famous alumni, but no one stands out quite like Matthew McConaughey, as the actor has become a staple at the school’s football and basketball games over the years. The actor, who was a part of the graduating class of 1993, at the school, will be the first “Minister of Culture,” and will help make the new stadium a place for all fans to enjoy.

According to a statement put out by the school, McConaughey will be tasked with creating “a fan experience unlike any other.” It is unknown exactly what McConaughey’s duties will be, but his title is official, and he hopes to be a big part of the new stadium. “It’s time for an authentic home court advantage for our Longhorn basketball teams. It’s time for quality, success, and victories for the Longhorns and for Austin. It’s time for the big show. It’s time. Hook ’em,” said the actor in a statement on the new stadium.

NEW: Initial renderings of the new Texas basketball arena to be built just south of Mike A. Myers Stadium. The $338 million venue will be contructed without using any university or public money.



Best part: Matthew McConaughey will act as the arena's "Minister of Culture" pic.twitter.com/BXFYV8Ks7a — Jeff Barker (@JeffBarker_) December 20, 2018

The on-campus arena will seat up to 10,000 for men’s and women’s basketball games, but can expand to 15,000 for concerts and other shows. The plan is for the new stadium to be not just a basketball arena, but an event complex capable of holding a number of experiences. The school partnered with ArenaCo, a company in which McConaughey is invested in, in order to build the new $338 million stadium.

“It’s time for an authentic home court advantage for our Longhorn basketball teams. It’s time for quality, success, and victories for the Longhorns and for Austin. It’s time for the big show. It’s time. Hook ’em,”

-Matthew McConaughey on the new basketball arena. — Alex Loeb (@SpanningTheLoeb) December 20, 2018

Fans were quick to react to the news of Matthew McConaughey becoming the “Minister of Culture” for the new stadium. While the actor is a staple at the school’s sporting events, many saw the irony in this move, coinciding with the city’s slogan of “keep Austin weird.” Regardless, McConaughey seems excited about his new role with the school, and hopefully the new stadium comes with some very relaxed McConaughey vibes.

Via USA Today