You Can Buy Mattel's David Bowie Barbie Doll

This is a must for every Ziggy Stardust fan!

July 11, 2019
Billy Kidd
Photo Credit: PA Images/Sipa USA

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
Gossip & Celeb News
Music
Music News
Rock
Shows

Looks like Barbie has a new best friend!

You can now go to Mattel's website and buy a brand new Ziggy Stardust-themed collectable Barbie based on David Bowie's famous alternate persona.  As you can see below, this specialized Barbie has a striped jumpsuit and forehead emblem: which just happens to look exactly like Bowie did when he was making appearances as Ziggy in the early 70s.  The price?  $50.

This isn't the only piece of Bowie memorabilia you can buy: Vans has sneaks with his artwork, and "Space Oddity" just got a double 7" reissue.

Source: Pitchfork

Tags: 
barbie
Mattel
David Bowie
Pitchfork

