You Can Buy Mattel's David Bowie Barbie Doll
This is a must for every Ziggy Stardust fan!
July 11, 2019
Looks like Barbie has a new best friend!
You can now go to Mattel's website and buy a brand new Ziggy Stardust-themed collectable Barbie based on David Bowie's famous alternate persona. As you can see below, this specialized Barbie has a striped jumpsuit and forehead emblem: which just happens to look exactly like Bowie did when he was making appearances as Ziggy in the early 70s. The price? $50.
This isn't the only piece of Bowie memorabilia you can buy: Vans has sneaks with his artwork, and "Space Oddity" just got a double 7" reissue.
Mattel unveils Ziggy Stardust Barbie for the 50th anniversary of David Bowie's "Space Oddity" https://t.co/vSBsi3szKB pic.twitter.com/L5GdioRxNH— Stereogum (@stereogum) July 11, 2019
Source: Pitchfork