There Is A Live Action View-Master Movie In The Works, And People Are Very Confused

February 27, 2019
view_master

Singhanart | Dreamstime.com

Its official, Mattel is turning another classic toy into a movie. The View-Master, the classic slide-camera that displays 3D images, and has been a part of almost everyone’s childhood, is being turned into a live action film.

Mattel announced Wednesday they are teaming up with MGM to develop a live action feature film based around the classic View-Master toy line. The news of this new project had many on social media confused, and asking the simple question; Why?

Of course, not everyone was negative about the idea of a View-Master movie. Surprisingly, this is not the first time attempt at a View-Master film. In 2009 DreamWorks was working on a project based on the toy that eventually became inactive.

There is currently no writer or director attached to the current View-Master project. This will be Mattel’s fourth venture into filmmaking, after recently announced projects for classic toys; Barbie, Hot Wheels and American Girl. While View-Master may seem like an odd choice for a movie, you can’t deny the nostalgia value of the classic toy.

Via Hollywood Reporter

