Matt LeBlanc Reveals That He Stole Props From The ‘Friends’ Set

No matter how much time passes, we’ll still want to see a Friends reunion. Doesn’t look like its going to happen right now, but who knows what the future has in store?

Actor Matt LeBlanc recently made an appearance on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. While talking about his new series ‘Man with a Plan’, LeBlanc revealed that he stole a few props from the set of Friends after the show had wrapped.

What props you ask? LeBlanc stole the foosball from the foosball table and the Magna Doodle that was hung behind Joey and Chandler’s door. He mentioned that he only kept the ball, and gave the sign to a crewmember.

“The Magna Doodle was cool because there was this one guy Paul on the crew, he was the one who always drew what was on there. He wasn’t one of the writers; he was one of the electricians on the show. He happened to be the artist who drew something kind of relevant to the story that week. I stole it and gave it to him. He could have sold it for a lot more.”

What prop would you take from the set of Friends? Check out the interview Matt LeBlanc did with Jimmy Fallon down below.

Via: People