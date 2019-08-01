Viral Math Equation Has The Internet Going Insane

The Internet Can’t Seem To Agree On What The Correct Answer Is

August 1, 2019
It appears the entire internet needs to go back to school. A math equation has gone viral, as people can’t seem to agree on what the correct answer is. Can you solve the math equation? “8÷2(2+2).”

Major confusion has spread across twitter as people try to solve the math equation, “8÷2(2+2).” Even mathematicians and physicists, as two different methods of solving the equation give two different answers. According to Mike Breen, the Public Awareness Officer for the American Mathematical Society, “The way it’s written, it’s ambiguous. In math, a lot of times there are ambiguities. Mathematicians try to make rules as precise as possible.”

Apparently, depending on where you learned math, is how one solves this problem. There are two different methods, PEMDAS and BODMAS. PEMDAS stands for Parentheses, Exponents, Multiplication, Division, Addition, and Subtraction. The BODMAS method calls for Brackets, Orders, Division, Multiplication, Addition, and Subtraction.

Oddly enough, the PEMDAS method gives an answer of “16” while the BODMAS says the answer is “1.” For some reason both answers are correct, and the internet isn’t happy about it. Luckily, this type of math isn’t used every day, or else everyone would be in trouble.

