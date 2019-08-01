Viral Math Equation Has The Internet Going Insane

It appears the entire internet needs to go back to school. A math equation has gone viral, as people can’t seem to agree on what the correct answer is. Can you solve the math equation? “8÷2(2+2).”

Major confusion has spread across twitter as people try to solve the math equation, “8÷2(2+2).” Even mathematicians and physicists, as two different methods of solving the equation give two different answers. According to Mike Breen, the Public Awareness Officer for the American Mathematical Society, “The way it’s written, it’s ambiguous. In math, a lot of times there are ambiguities. Mathematicians try to make rules as precise as possible.”

Apparently, depending on where you learned math, is how one solves this problem. There are two different methods, PEMDAS and BODMAS. PEMDAS stands for Parentheses, Exponents, Multiplication, Division, Addition, and Subtraction. The BODMAS method calls for Brackets, Orders, Division, Multiplication, Addition, and Subtraction.

okay we’re gonna re learn pemdas



p= parenthesis

e= exponents

m/d= multiplaction/division in order from LEFT to RIGHT

a/s = addition/subtraction in order from LEFT to RIGHT



8÷2(2x2) = 8÷2(4) = 8÷8 = 1

= Answer is 1.



Solved Via "BODMAS" Rule :

(B racket)

O( f )

D÷ ivision

M x ultiplication

A+ dditional

S-ubtraction pic.twitter.com/tu64P3eUyg — Anant (@HumourouslyMe) July 30, 2019

Both 1 and 16 are correct answers because the notation of the equation is incorrect. Can everyone stfu now? https://t.co/N5SFpSyewH — ᴋᴏᴏᴋᴀᴅᴏᴏᴋs (@bstpeach) July 30, 2019

Oddly enough, the PEMDAS method gives an answer of “16” while the BODMAS says the answer is “1.” For some reason both answers are correct, and the internet isn’t happy about it. Luckily, this type of math isn’t used every day, or else everyone would be in trouble.

