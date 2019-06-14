Massachusetts Seafood Restaurant Found A Rare Blue Lobster In Their Latest Shipment

June 14, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Blue Lobster

Photo By Getty Images

Categories: 
Animals
Latest Headlines
Newsletter Features
Random & Odd News

Did you know that 1 in every 2 million lobsters are blue? That makes finding a blue lobster extremely rare. 

While going through this week’s shipment of lobsters, restaurant owner Nathan Nickerson III couldn’t believe what he was seeing when he discovered a very bright blue lobster among the rest. Nickerson knew he didn’t want to serve this one of a kind crustacean to a customer. Instead, he decided to donate the lobster to the aquarium. Nickerson told CNN that he had a very specific aquarium in mind. 

"We want this lobster to stay alive and stay safe. I'd like to give the blue lobster to the St. Louis aquarium out of respect to the St. Louis Blues, who won the championship, to show that Bruins fans have class." 

Nickerson posted a picture of the rare blue lobster in his restaurants Facebook page. Check the cool lobster down below. 

Tags: 
rare
Blue Lobster
Cape Cod
Massachusetts
Aquarium

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes