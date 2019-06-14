Massachusetts Seafood Restaurant Found A Rare Blue Lobster In Their Latest Shipment

Did you know that 1 in every 2 million lobsters are blue? That makes finding a blue lobster extremely rare.

While going through this week’s shipment of lobsters, restaurant owner Nathan Nickerson III couldn’t believe what he was seeing when he discovered a very bright blue lobster among the rest. Nickerson knew he didn’t want to serve this one of a kind crustacean to a customer. Instead, he decided to donate the lobster to the aquarium. Nickerson told CNN that he had a very specific aquarium in mind.

"We want this lobster to stay alive and stay safe. I'd like to give the blue lobster to the St. Louis aquarium out of respect to the St. Louis Blues, who won the championship, to show that Bruins fans have class."

Nickerson posted a picture of the rare blue lobster in his restaurants Facebook page. Check the cool lobster down below.