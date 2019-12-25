Martin Scorsese’s Daughter Trolled Her Dad With Marvel Superhero’s Wrapping Paper

Earlier this year while out promoting his new movie ‘The Irishman’, Academy Award-winning director Martin Scorsese made multiple comments about how much he dislikes Marvel and superhero movies. 

“It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being.”

Scorsese’s statements caused quite an uproar among Marvel and DC fans. Now it looks like his daughter is getting back at her father in the best way possible. 

Francesca Scorsese posted on her Instagram story an image of the wrapping paper she was wrapping all of his gifts in. It just so happened to be Marvel superhero paper. 

That’s one way to troll one of the best film directors in Hollywood. 

