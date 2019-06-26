Eminem’s Father Marshall Bruce Mathers Jr. Has Passed Away

June 26, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Eminem

Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for MTV

The biological father of rapper Eminem has passed away. A source close to the family told TMZ that Marshall Bruce Mathers Jr. died of a heart attack while he was at home. 

Eminem whose real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III, frequently rapped about his father who went by Bruce, and how he abandoned him and his mother. 

Bruce married Eminem’s mother Debbie when he was 22 and she was 15, two years later they had their son. The songs "My Name Is" and "Cleanin' Out My Closet" reflect Eminem’s feelings towards his father.

Marshall Bruce Mathers Jr. was 67 years old

