Dallas Woman's Flawless Makeup Mugshot Goes Viral

August 11, 2018
If you've never heard of Mugshot Baes, you're about to.

19-year-old Marshala Perkins was recently arrested and charged with possession of marijuana.  Per procedure, the Dallas Police Department took a mugshot of Perkins.  To say the least, a lot of people noticed: especially Mugshot Baes (a Twitter account that highlights attractive mugshots).  With their help (and Perkins' flawless makeup), her mugshot has gone viral.

How viral?  So far, Perkins is beefing up her makeup tutorial on YouTube.  And, believe it or not, she has an offer to produce her own line of makeup.

Perkins will wrap-up her probation in December.

