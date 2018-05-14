Marriage Proposal Goes Viral When Kid Decides To Pee In The Background

Marriage proposals are meant to be one of the most memorable moments of your life. And it is usually due to the creative ways of proposing and the level of romance!

However, in this very very special case... it's about the level of spontaneity.... and humor brought on by their kid in the background.

I promise you, there's no beating this one.

"Remember that time you proposed George? And little Nathan decided he couldn't hold it any longer and it was necessary to pull his wee-wee out and pee at that very moment?" this is what we envision the future to be like.