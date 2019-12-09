Maroon 5 Announce Tour Dates

Maroon 5 have announced their tour dates and will be making a stop at Dos Equis Pavillion on June 10th with special guests Leon Bridges and Meghan Trainor.



We’re heading to cities near you with special guests @leonbridgesofficial & @meghan_trainor! @AmericanExpress Card Members get early access to tickets for the tour now, 12pm local time, through 12/12 with #AmexPresale. A limited number of LaneOne Premium Packages will also be available; including amazing seats, transportation, preferred entrance, lounge access, commemorative laminate and more. Terms Apply. Link in bio. #M52020TOUR